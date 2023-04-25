Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $566,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $98.14. 83,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,133. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.