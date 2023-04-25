Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $492,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after buying an additional 408,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. 409,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

