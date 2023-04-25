Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

