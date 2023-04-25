Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $521,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.63. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

