Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.56. 6,381,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,603,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.87 billion, a PE ratio of 155.41, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

