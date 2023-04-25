Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,233 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 105,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.47. 17,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,140. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $224.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,810 shares in the company, valued at $140,729,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,729,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

