Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 164,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

