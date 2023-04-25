Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
CMG traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,807.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,040. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,816.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,629.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,552.45.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Further Reading
