Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Trading Down 5.5%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.47 and last traded at $93.86. 7,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 79,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

