Stem (STEM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Stem (NYSE: STEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2023 – Stem is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Stem was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/6/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Stem was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

4/3/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $11.00.

STEM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,083. The firm has a market cap of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

