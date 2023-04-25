Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

