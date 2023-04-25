STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 39.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

