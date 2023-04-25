ssv.network (SSV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $297.07 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $297.07 million and $31.55 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.82 or 0.00097859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

