Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $30.71

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $33.15. Squarespace shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 161,876 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Squarespace Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 175,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

