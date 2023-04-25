Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Price Up 3%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 47,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 64,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.
Sprott Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $942.20 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Sprott
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 41.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 284,033 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 290.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 231,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott (SII)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.