Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Price Up 3%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 47,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 64,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Sprott Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $942.20 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sprott

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 41.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 284,033 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 290.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 231,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

