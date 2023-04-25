Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Raised by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1,970.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $136.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.