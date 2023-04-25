Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $135.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $145.88 and last traded at $138.30, with a volume of 3030628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

