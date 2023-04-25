SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 196,713 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $33.48.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 423,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 290,396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 119,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

