SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Motco increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

