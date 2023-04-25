SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 275,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

