S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $347.66 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.