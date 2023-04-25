Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SO opened at $74.10 on Friday. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

