Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.29.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

