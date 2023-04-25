Sourceless Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $429.54 million and approximately $7.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,406.93 or 1.00078899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02045916 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

