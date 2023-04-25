Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $599,000 Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033,361 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Vontier were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 93.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

