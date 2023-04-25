SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,177. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

