Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.14.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOT.UN. Cormark dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.