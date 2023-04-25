Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 15th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.11.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.