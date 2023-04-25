SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -277.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

SLG opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

