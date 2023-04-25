SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 368,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

