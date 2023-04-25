Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lifted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 241,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.