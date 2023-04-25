Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.47) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.70).
OSB Group Price Performance
OSB opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.18) on Friday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 599 ($7.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 549.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 508.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.37.
OSB Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($337,868.27). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
Recommended Stories
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.