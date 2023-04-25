Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.47) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.70).

OSB Group Price Performance

OSB opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.18) on Friday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 599 ($7.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 549.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 508.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.37.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 33.50 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($337,868.27). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

