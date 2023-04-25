ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.97. 538,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,857. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.79.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.