Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.