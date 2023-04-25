Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 29.10 on May 25th

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Shares of STB opened at GBX 671.52 ($8.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 717.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.87. The company has a market cap of £125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 432.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 608 ($7.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,361.20 ($17.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 989 ($12.35) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($22.06) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

