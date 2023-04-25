Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.