Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

