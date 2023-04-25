Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. 54,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,414. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.