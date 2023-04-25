Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

VZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 9,268,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825,580. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

