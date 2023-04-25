Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,996. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

