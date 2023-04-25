Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. 1,429,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

