Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $132.93. 314,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,546. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

