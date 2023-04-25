Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 145698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

