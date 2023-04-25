Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold accounts for 0.5% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

SAND opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

