SALT Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,900.68 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $15,900.68 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,502.03 or 0.99985158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

