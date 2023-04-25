Saitama Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and $1.15 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,393.56 or 0.99980090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00150745 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,161,874.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.