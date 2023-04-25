Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $219.91 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $10.55 or 0.00038544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $219.91 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00141470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.04593461 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.