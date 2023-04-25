RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,603.10

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $28,323.74 or 1.00213902 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $100.52 million and $36,603.10 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,549 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/."

