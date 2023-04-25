Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 113.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

