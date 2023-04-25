Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STVN. Citigroup increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.1 %

STVN opened at €27.29 ($30.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.83) and a 12 month high of €28.21 ($31.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.